Cooler weather relief on the way, just not today

PORTLAND, Ore. — Today will be only slightly cooler compared to Monday’s high of 93° in Portland. In fact Monday was the warmest temperature so far this month at PDX and it tied for the warmest temperature of the year, again at PDX. The Dalles was a searing 102°. A 50° difference from there to the coast. Newport reached a high of 52°. A cooler forecast is in motion.

Fire danger is omnipresent. 90% of Oregon is operating under some level of drought from abnormally dry to extreme drought status. The last few days have been hot and dry. In fact we haven’t had any measurable rain in 13 days and counting. As I look at records for Portland now we’re not even close to breaking any records with our 0.05″ rain total month-to-date. July is simply not a big rain making time period. We had at least one year in July that measured no rain, not even a trace. That was 1967. There were several years when only a trace fell for the entire month at PDX. That was 2017, 2013, 2003, 1984, 1960, 1958, 1952. Then we had several years when less than 0.05″ of rain fell. That was 1956, 2018, 1953, 1941, 2004. If we receive not a single drop more of rain over Portland then we will match the year 1970.

A Fire Weather Watch goes into effect starting Wednesday for south central and south eastern Oregon. Here are the details: