PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Another round of rain and snow is headed for the Portland area Saturday morning.

Spotty and light snow accumulations are more likely for 500’+ elevations. Temperatures will warm gradually by the afternoon, leaving the 30s and going to the mid-40s. At best, the daytime high will reach 48 degrees.

Expect an unstable environment with showers in the afternoon and a chance for thunderstorms. Anything from hail to rain showers will happen in the afternoon.

A gradual drying trend begins Sunday. Watch for freezing temperatures Sunday morning.

Winter storm warnings issued by the National Weather Service in Portland

WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT SATURDAY

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches, except up to 5 inches below 1500 feet.

* WHERE…In Oregon, Coast Range of Northwest Oregon and Central Coast Range of Western Oregon. In Washington, Willapa Hills.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT SATURDAY…

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 5 to 11 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County. In Washington, South Washington Cascades.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Breezy winds combined with falling snow may produce blowing snow conditions with reduced visibility.