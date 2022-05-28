PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Memorial Day Weekend is here. By now, you know we have to exercise some patience before we fire up the grill. Good news is you can make this weekend your utility weekend and get some home projects done while you’re waiting out the rain.

Potential rainfall totals for Saturday in the Willamette Valley: 0.50″ to 0.90″. The Saturday through Monday morning totals may put Portland over an inch. PDX has already exceeded the climate normal rainfall for the month of May (2.51″).

Current rain total is 3.15″, and counting! That’s already five times the amount of rain was saw in May of last year. An abnormally cold low drops in bring a round of snowfall across the Oregon Cascades today and tomorrow.

There’s enough snow expected that the National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the Cascades. Read impacts details below.

It’ll be a stormy one, sailor, if you’re going coastal this weekend. Heavy rain and gusts up to 40mph are possible. Just another day in paradise. Read more about the Gale Warning here.

We begin to dry out on Sunday but showers will linger. Monday will be the best day to enjoy outdoors with temps back in the mid 60s and plenty of dry time.

Winter driving over mountain passes this weekend

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM SATURDAY TO 11 AM PDT SUNDAY ABOVE 4500 FEET… * WHAT…Wet snow expected above 4500 feet. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches for the South Washington Cascades, and 6 to 12 inches for the Oregon Cascades. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE…In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County. In Washington, South Washington Cascades. * WHEN…From 8 PM Saturday to 11 AM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.