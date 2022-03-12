Saturday starts off dry then rain and strong southerly wind arrives by the afternoon. Wind increases which could mean gusts up to 50-60mph at the coast. A high wind warning goes into effect Sat afternoon for the entire Oregon coast. Wind gusts overnight Saturday night could reach 35mph in the Willamette Valley as well.

Snow levels soar to near 6,000′ before dropping to below pass level early Sunday morning, with the arrival of a cold front. The ski resorts may pick up as much as a foot or more of snow on Sunday.

Winter Weather Advisory

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM PST SATURDAY TO 5 PM PDT SUNDAY ABOVE 3000 FEET. WHAT…Snow expected above 3000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 7 to 14 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. WHERE…In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County. In Washington, South Washington Cascades. WHEN…From 7 PM PST Saturday to 5 PM PDT Sunday. IMPACTS…Travel over the passes will be difficult at times. https://forecast.weather.gov/showsigwx.php?warnzone=ORZ011&warncounty=ORC005&firewxzone=ORZ607&local_place1=6%20Miles%20WNW%20Government%20Camp%20OR&product1=Winter+Weather+Advisory&lat=45.3275&lon=-121.8884#.YiwtIHrMKUk

High Wind Warning

HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM PST SATURDAY TO 5 AM PDT SUNDAY NEAR BEACHES AND HEADLANDS. WHAT…South winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected near beaches and headlands. WHERE…North Oregon Coast. WHEN…From 2 PM PST Saturday to 5 AM PDT Sunday. IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. ADDITIONAL DETAILS…A period of strong southerly winds will occur ahead of a cold front Saturday afternoon. A second wave of strong southwesterly winds will occur late Saturday night. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. https://forecast.weather.gov/showsigwx.php?warnzone=ORZ001&warncounty=ORC007&firewxzone=ORZ601&local_place1=7%20Miles%20S%20Astoria%20OR&product1=High+Wind+Warning&lat=46.0884&lon=-123.8151#.YiwtxnrMKUk

Gale Warning