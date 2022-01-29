Saturday’s forecast: A cold start with sunshine on the way

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Good Saturday morning! It is a cold start for many of you on Saturday, as clear skies overnight allowed for cooling temperatures.

Some of you are also seeing areas of frost and fog as well. We should clear things out Saturday morning with plenty of sunshine on the way with only a few passing clouds. It would be a great day to go outside and get some exercise. Maybe take a hike?

The weather should be great from the coast to the Cascades, and in central and eastern Oregon as well. Highs will range from the 50s along the coast to upper 40s in the valley.

The gorge should see winds calming down after gusting as high as 50mph at several locations over the past few days. The rain will hold off until late in the day Sunday. Make it a great day!