Say hello to our old friend rain

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s been 28 days with no measurable rain at PDX. In Salem, nothing more than a trace in 45 days. Eugene — 49 days.

This morning we get the chance to measure more than a drop, and possibly more rain than we have measured for the whole month of July, which was only 0.05″ at PDX. Rain arrives this morning at the coast and then spreads across the valley. Portland may collect close to 0.10″ of rain for the day, most of that happening before noon. Friday and the weekend we’re partly cloudy with seasonable temperatures in the 80s.







PDX rain totals



It was toasty Wednesday. Now compare that to the expected high for today, about 10° cooler

FIRE WEATHER WATCH:

THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY Strongest winds and lowest humidity will be in the afternoon and early evening. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Minimum afternoon humidity 20-30 percent. Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. https://forecast.weather.gov/showsigwx.php?warnzone=ORZ041&warncounty=ORC065&firewxzone=ORZ639&local_place1=3%20Miles%20NW%20Chenoweth%20OR&product1=Fire+Weather+Watch&lat=45.6662&lon=-121.272#.Xyu8-IhKiHs

WIND ADVISORY:

IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM THURSDAY West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 40 to 45 mph. In Washington, Eastern Columbia River Gorge and Kittitas Valley. In Oregon, East Columbia River Gorge. From 11 AM to 11 PM PDT Thursday. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. https://forecast.weather.gov/showsigwx.php?warnzone=ORZ041&warncounty=ORC065&firewxzone=ORZ639&local_place1=3%20Miles%20NW%20Chenoweth%20OR&product1=Wind+Advisory&lat=45.6662&lon=-121.272#.XyvEPYhKiHs

