It’s a delicate balance this weekend. Fog hangs over the valley, perhaps breaking up by late morning. If fog dissipates early then we have a shot at the mid 80’s. If fog sticks around past noon then we’re looking at another day at or near 80.

Friday’s high was 82, one degree short of tying a record.

An easterly wind will be light but consistent enough to bring in wildfire smoke this weekend. Air quality advisories are in effect across SW Washington and at the southern end of the Willamette Valley by Eugene/Oakridge in the vicinity of the Cedar Creek Fire.