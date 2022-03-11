PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We’ll start with a cold morning in the mid to upper 30s. Portland and Vancouver are likely to remain above freezing today. Nothing like Thursday’s record morning temperatures. Eugene dropped to a record tie 25 degrees while Redmond chopped its old record of 9 degrees by dipping to 5 degrees. Portland did not break any records Thursday but did experience abnormally cold temps with a low of 30 degrees.

Expect partly cloudy skies today with highs in the upper 50s under high pressure. A warm front arrives late tonight with increasing clouds. Rain should arrive in Portland by Saturday afternoon.

Check back here tomorrow for a closer look at your wet and windy weekend forecast.

Drought status update by NIDIS, National Integrated Drought Information System

Over the past six weeks, a high pressure ridge near the western U.S. coast has largely diverted precipitation away from the states of California, Nevada, Oregon, Washington and Idaho. Well above-normal snow water equivalent (SWE) at the start of 2022 has provided the buffer needed to mitigate the extreme dry spell over the past month and avoid drought degradation, including snow drought. But without additional precipitation, SWE and the chances of recharge to the reservoir systems will continue to drop. https://www.drought.gov/states/oregon

Drought status early September 2021 versus today.

More from NIDIS on the Pacific Northwest