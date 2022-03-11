PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We’ll start with a cold morning in the mid to upper 30s. Portland and Vancouver are likely to remain above freezing today. Nothing like Thursday’s record morning temperatures. Eugene dropped to a record tie 25 degrees while Redmond chopped its old record of 9 degrees by dipping to 5 degrees. Portland did not break any records Thursday but did experience abnormally cold temps with a low of 30 degrees.
Expect partly cloudy skies today with highs in the upper 50s under high pressure. A warm front arrives late tonight with increasing clouds. Rain should arrive in Portland by Saturday afternoon.
Check back here tomorrow for a closer look at your wet and windy weekend forecast.
Drought status update by NIDIS, National Integrated Drought Information System
Over the past six weeks, a high pressure ridge near the western U.S. coast has largely diverted precipitation away from the states of California, Nevada, Oregon, Washington and Idaho. Well above-normal snow water equivalent (SWE) at the start of 2022 has provided the buffer needed to mitigate the extreme dry spell over the past month and avoid drought degradation, including snow drought. But without additional precipitation, SWE and the chances of recharge to the reservoir systems will continue to drop.https://www.drought.gov/states/oregon
More from NIDIS on the Pacific Northwest
While the Cascade Range in central and northern Oregon and Washington has received near-normal winter precipitation, many other areas in Oregon and central Washington have not. This is especially notable in areas east of the Cascades and in southern Oregon that have received 50%–70% of normal water year to date (WYTD) precipitation and continue to experience severe to exceptional (D2–D4) drought. This area includes seven Oregon counties and one Washington county which experienced their lowest total precipitation over the last two water years combined on record. Reservoir levels in these areas are already extremely low, and lower than they were at this time in 2021. Stream flows are well below normal despite some recent melting of the little snow that has fallen during this water year.
In Washington State, some watersheds, including the Olympia Mountains and portions of the eastern slope of the Cascades (e.g., Yakima and Okanogan) will reach April 1 with below-normal snowpack even if accumulation resumes at the normal pace (50th percentile) or even exceeds the normal pace (70th percentile). The current median forecasted runoff for rivers monitored by the Northwest River Forecast Center is now below 88% of normal.
The NOAA Drought Termination tool indicates that the areas of central Washington and Oregon currently in extreme (D3) and exceptional drought (D4) would require more than 200% of normal rainfall to fully recover within the next three months. The probability of this occurring in Oregon, based on the historical record, is less than 1%.
Excessive evaporative demand throughout much of the Pacific Northwest has also contributed significantly to drought severity.https://www.drought.gov/drought-status-updates/california-nevada-and-pacific-northwest-special-edition-drought-early