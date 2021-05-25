Showers carry over into your Tuesday but dry time coming

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Showers will be falling off on Tuesday, but we can’t rule out a morning splash or two around the Willamette Valley.

By Tuesday afternoon you should be steering clear from too much if you’re west of the Cascades. There may be a few thunderstorms in eastern Oregon — so for those of you in Baker City, be prepared for a passing shower or two in the afternoon.

If you look at the future radar image for your Tuesday around mid-day, you can see the lack of organization around these showers. However, there are a few potential heavy-hitting cells developing for those of you to the east. That is why we are keeping that threat in the forecast for you there. Mainly sticking to the high terrain today, as that area of low pressure departs the region.

High pressure comes pushing in by Wednesday and so the showers diminish from the west to the east.

If you look at the weather pattern graphic, you can actually see the weather story unfolding. That area of low pressure and trough is right over the region for the day. That is that drop of green that is right over Portland and it extends to the south. We will just say that is a cold pool of air that keeps the conditions unsettled for the day.

It won’t be a washout and it won’t be as wet as Monday unless you come across a soaking cell. Once everything shifts over Idaho, the aforementioned high pressure takes a turn through the Pacific Northwest, leaving conditions right around average with sunshine by Wednesday. We have to wait a day for that feel-good outdoor weather (although the rain does feel good too).

Some of the projected rain totals from the rain moving through early in the week through Tuesday night. Will we see some neighborhoods over half an inch? I think it is likely that a few passing cells bring some additional rain to boost some of our totals over half an inch.

This is the best rain that we’ve had in all of May and April. Do you recall the thunderstorms on the future radar above for eastern Oregon tomorrow? That should bring in moments of heavy rain, which may be above some of those totals that are projected below.

We will stay a bit cool for another day. I mentioned that cool pool of air that is keeping us unsettled aloft, well the surface temperatures are cool too.

High temperatures around the valley and over in central Oregon remain below average. The warm spot on the map looks to be over in the Tri-Cities region and down through areas of Umatilla county near Hermiston.

Let’s go with the lower 60s around Portland today. You may need a jacket or a sweatshirt if you’re going to be out riding or doing some errands this afternoon. Temperatures should be about 10 degrees warmer by Wednesday.

Enjoy the showery weather of spring and we will be back to bring warmer news on Wednesday!