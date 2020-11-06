Showers decrease but travelers may find mountain snow

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Rain will be light on and off in the early morning hours. Areas of fog are possible. As soon as our area of low pressure advances to the southeast we’ll see rain cranking up by late morning midday, especially for the east side of the metro and foothills. Everything dries out for the evening. Dry and cold is the main theme for most of the weekend with the exception of wrap around moisture Saturday afternoon.

Rain Totals: Just as it was modeled in the forecast, we measured 0.76″ of rain at PDX Thursday. More than one inch fell over burned areas in Clackamas County.

Snow: Freezing levels should drop to just above the passes around 4,500′ by the afternoon. The road is relatively warm. In the moment it’s snowing it could stick momentarily. Several high resolution models continue to advertise a trace to 0.5 inches of snow at or near Government Camp by the afternoon afternoon. A few forecast models are trying to really pack it on at resort levels for Mt Hood but it seems the central OR Cascades will come out as the winners for snow totals.

Surf: BIG. 20-23 ft! A High Surf Advisory is in effect for Oregon beaches south of Florence.

November is our rainiest month in Portland. Are we on target? The normal rainfall for the month of November at PDX is 5.63″. The most rain ever recorded for the month is: 11.92″ (2006). The least amount of rain for November? That would be 0.77″ (1976). This is how we’re doing so far…. Our month to date rainfall total is 0.82″ inches. The month to date normal is 0.79″. Yes, we are ahead slightly in the month to date rainfall total game. However, we have some rainy season catch up to do. October was a lackluster month for rain, as was most of the months in 2020. Since October 1 our rainy season total is now 1.46″ below normal.