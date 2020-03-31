Showers dominate Tuesday, thunderstorms, and snowy passes

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Embrace the last day of March. It will be mostly cloudy with showers on/off today. Highs reach upper 40’s/low 50’s. The normal daytime high for the last day of March is 59 degrees. Thunderstorms may pop up late this morning through the afternoon. Colder air aloft is disrupting the neighborhood. You may encounter isolated downpours or small hail, and as always lightning is possible.

Mountain driving: If you have to use mountain passes, snow accumulations you may encounter could take you by surprise. Snow levels may fluctuate around 2,000 to 2,500 feet. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 11am today for the Lane County and northern Oregon Cascades. Wind gusts plus falling snow equal low visibility and tough driving. In a 24-hour period about a foot or more of snow has fallen over the higher elevations of Mt. Hood and more than 4 inches for mountain passes.

Cascades eastern slopes: Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 8pm for cities including La Pine and Sunriver. This is where you may encounter 4 to 8″ of snow today above 4,000 feet. Up to a foot possible near the crest. The same snow totals apply to the advisory for the northern and NW Blue Mountains.



Our ski resorts have closed early for the season due to Covid-19. While we can’t play in the snow as we would normally, however, we are adding on to our snowpack which will be so beneficial in the months ahead. We’re about 90% of normal for snow water equivalent in the Hood, Sandy, lower Deschutes basin.