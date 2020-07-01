Showers Wednesday, perfect for the 4th

Looks like sunny and 80 for the 4th of July

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Showers will linger through Wednesday from the coast into the valley before finally drying out. Weather models are suggesting only light amounts of rainfall. The coast will see the most rainfall, with perhaps a quarter of an inch, at best. Don’t expect much of a soaking.

There should be some afternoon sun breaks as well. We should also see the wind in the Gorge begin to slowly back off. Over the past several days, westerly winds have gusted as high as 40-50 mph in areas near The Dalles, in the eastern end of the Gorge.

Temperatures will remain just below seasonal normals for this time of the year before heading back to near average by Thursday and certainly into Friday and the weekend.

So far, the 4th of July looks sunny and dry with temperatures near 80! That is about perfect. The entire region should remain dry. We will continue to keep an eye on the latest models for any changes to that.