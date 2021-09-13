Significant rain coming, could be just what doctor ordered

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Finally the forecast is showing signs of relief from this crusty, dusty, drought-stricken, heat-battered, smoke-filled summer.

An atmospheric river is setting up over the Pacific by the end of the week, and this one looks juicy. The extended band of moisture just might be enough to make a dent in our drought conditions. Let me emphasize, there’s a difference between improving drought and ending drought. We would need multiple atmospheric river events to say, “OK folks, drought is over”. This is not a drought ending event.

Something to note before the rain arrives – expect a bigger shift to cooler temperatures. Nighttime will feel very much like a cold autumn night. Portland may experience a dip to the middle 40s Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Outlying areas of the Willamette Valley could drop into the 30’s as well.

Maybe your dog has been enjoying time outside, but it’s time to start thinking about how to keep your little Buddy warm overnight. That goes for your plants too.

Atmospheric River forecast for Friday Sep. 17. Courtesy of NOAA/NCEP, and Center for Western Weather. Plot Description: Vertically Integrated Water Vapor Transport (IVT) with magnitude shaded in units of kg m-1 s-1, direction indicated by vectors and mean sea level pressure contoured in hPa. Integrated water vapor (IWV) with magnitude shaded in units of mm, 850-hPa wind vectors, and mean sea level pressure contoured in hPa. The products are provided “as is” and are intended for research purposes only (disclaimer).

Keep this number in mind: 9.39 inches. That is our rainfall deficit from the beginning of our water year (Oct. 1, 2020) to date. Portland is below normal by 9.39 inches. That’s significant. However, not the worst we’ve ever seen.

If we were to remain rainless from now until the end of September, we would rank as the 5th driest water year on record for Portland. However, this weekend could bring up our totals by close to an inch, if all goes according to latest forecast model guidance.

Timeline for rain

So when is this rain going to get here? Timing will fluctuate a bit as we are still 4 days out, but the first rain should begin Friday and continue through Sunday. As it looks right now, it appears the heaviest rain will arrive between Friday and Saturday, followed by more intermittent, showery weather through Sunday.

Potential rain totals

Inland Valley: 0.50 inch – 1.5 inches

Coast: 1 – 2 inches

Coast Range to Cascade Western Slopes: 1.5 – 3 inches

Recently burned areas, i.e. Santiam Canyon, may experience debris flows

Take a look at the slider images below. You can slide between the two models and observe the difference in totals for the same time period. The rainfall total on the left is a Euro model output. The rainfall total on the right is the GFS model output. Both start Friday 6 a.m. and continue through Sunday 11:30 p.m.. These are 3-day totals and there is a notable difference between the two model outputs. We expect these rainfall totals to change.

The rainfall total on the left is a Euro model output. The rainfall total on the right is the GFS model output. Both start Friday 6AM and continue through Sunday 11:30PM. These are 3-day totals and there is a notable difference between the two model outputs. We expect these rainfall totals to change.

Rivers

Rivers are not expected to flood considering our current drought conditions. Many of our rivers are already operating below normal flow. For reference, here’s the latest drought update for Oregon.