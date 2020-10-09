Significant weekend rain and wind on the way

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Your pumpkin spice latte weather is brewing right now over the Pacific Ocean. Rain is arriving Friday night, southerly winds will be whipping and temperatures are going to fall faster than coffee beans.

Most of the day today will be cloudy and dry until our cold front arrives. Rain and wind will be increasing at the coast this afternoon. A Gale Warning is in effect for the Oregon waters for the afternoon and evening. Noticeable showers arrive at PDX tonight around 9 p.m.

Saturday by far will be the wettest day of the entire weekend. Rain may pick up again with only brief breaks Monday and Tuesday. Just for the weekend rain totals could exceed 1″ inch in the Willamette Valley, and 2″ to 4″ inches are possible over the foothills and at the coast. Why? An atmospheric river has been detected over the Pacific and is forecast to make landfall sometime late tonight/early Saturday with plenty of moisture to follow. Credit for the following forecast model image goes to the Center for Western Weather and Water Extremes.

Highs will be in the low 60s Saturday to upper 50s Sunday. Our coastal areas from northern Oregon to southern Washington are looking at a chance for thunderstorms.

Why are we throwing thunderstorms in the mix? The incoming air aloft will be much colder than our sea surface temperature which is currently in the low 60s.

16 degrees Celsius is 60 Fahrenheit

Expect a very windy day in the Willamette Valley Saturday morning. This weekend would not qualify as good camping/hiking weather. Along with rain and much colder temperatures, you may encounter blowing snow above our Cascade passes. It may be cold enough for snow levels to drop to 5,500′ overnight Saturday into Sunday morning.

An air quality advisory is in effect for central OR down to the California border through Saturday. Everyone gets a big boost in air quality by Sunday with a stronger westerly flow.

So it’s going to be a cool and wet weekend. Surely we’ll bounce back next week, right? If you mean bounce back that yellow ball in the sky – the answer is yes. However, temperatures are not likely to climb out of the upper 60s at all next week. You may recall meteorologist Joseph Dames wrote about October temperatures in this week’s weather blog….