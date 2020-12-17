Snow over mountain passes today and big rain makers this weekend

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Expect intermittent showers to continue Thursday morning.

Colder air arrives which will drop those snow levels to our mountain passes or lower to 3,500 feet. Government Camp could accumulate 3 to 6 inches of snow from this morning to this afternoon while nearly 10 inches may land on local resorts.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect today for the Oregon and Washington Cascades. Wind gusts may reach 40 mph.

Forecast snow totals for mountain passes Thursday

Avalanche info provided by NWAC

Forecast snow totals for Thursday

Follow the gold line to see forecast snow levels

Wednesday night Willamette Pass

Wednesday night at Mt Hood Meadows

Rain Thursday in the valley is nothing to get excited about as we may only accumulate a tenth of an inch for the entire day. However, winds will be howling offshore with steep waves — not exactly yachting weather! See more about this Hazardous Seas Warning in effect until 10 tonight.

The next dry period begins tonight and lasts through Friday morning. Showers return Friday night.

Don’t let Saturday morning fool you, though — it will be mostly dry to start but an atmospheric river will be aiming for Oregon and Washington Saturday late afternoon/early evening and will stick around through Monday.

Models are putting out big rain totals for this weekend: close to 2.5 inches just for Portland, up to 4-6 inches for the coast and 3-5 for the foothills. Snow elevation jumps to 7,000+ feet Saturday night! What a mess. Snow level returns to 5,500 feet by Monday.

Read more in this hydro outlook.

Not much rain expected today in the valley.

Rain will dissipate in the valley by the afternoon.

This is the atmospheric river setting up for this weekend.

Forecast rain totals beginning Thursday through Sunday. Most of this rain falls late Saturday to Sunday night.

Wednesday was warm by mid-December standards, about 7° above normal. We picked up close to .50 of rain for the day.

Wednesday’s almanac for Portland, as recorded at PDX.

These are Wednesday’s (yesterday’s) high temperatures. Well above normal

Rain totals for the day on Wednesday (yesterday).

Bonus video below includes snowboarding fun at Timberline and your extended rain and snow forecast through Christmas Day. Sorry, no white Christmas in the valley this year. Plenty of mountain snow, though!