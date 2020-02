PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) - We may have sounded like a broken record the last few days, you know, praising the dry and somewhat sunny days. It's because we are back at the winter weather this weekend and that will pair with an atmospheric river (AR).

The incoming system should supply us with water for some soaking rain and mountain snow by Saturday. One way to visualize that plume of moisture is by using what we call precipitable water vapor, which is a gauge of how deep the moisture may be and it's also a way to analyze the transport of that water vapor. Notice the ribbon of blue approaching the Pacific Northwest in the weather graphics below. That is representing a moderate stream coming from the tropics all the way down from Hawaii.