Snow unleashes on mountain passes, rain for the lowlands

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As you step out the door Friday morning, temperatures will be in the low 40s around Portland/Vancouver.

Showers will be sporadic and heavy at times, with the heaviest precipitation expected in the morning. The wind increases again with gusts up to 25 mph and daytime highs will reach the upper 40s in the valley.

Mountain-bound? Read this first

An Avalanche Warning is in effect for Mt. Hood backcountry through Friday evening at 6 p.m. That means don’t take your snowmobile out, don’t go snowshoeing near steep slopes and don’t go cross country skiing in the valley below steep slopes.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect through Saturday morning for the Cascades. The heaviest snowfall will likely occur Friday morning through early afternoon. Strong winds from the west could gust up to 55 mph. No significant improvements in road conditions expected until sometime Saturday afternoon from Lane County northward.

Snow covered Santiam Pass Thursday night

Snow covered Willamette Pass Thursday night

Mt. Hood Meadows late Thursday night

Timberline late Thursday night

Winter Storm Warning in effect

Snow levels will rise above passes by Monday

More avalanche information provided by NWAC

















Snow levels drop to around 2,000-1,500 feet late Friday night through Saturday morning. Areas of the Gorge could see less than 1 inch of snow, but accumulations are not expected on the freeway.

Snow totals so far

At the time of this posting, 24 hour snow totals are just under 1 foot for Mt. Hood resorts. An additional foot or more is possible through the duration of this winter storm warning.

Last snow storm brings Mt. Hood ahead of the game. Photo credit: Don Feltham 2_24_21

The following snow data is provided by the University of Washington in collaboration with the Northwest Avalanche Center (NWAC) Snow stats here are focused on snow depth measured at Mt. Hood Meadows.