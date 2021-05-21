Measurable rain in Portland close, yet too far away

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Friday morning starts partly cloudy with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s, with clouds gradually filling the valley for a short time.

By the afternoon, we should have plenty of breaks between the clouds. Highs reach the upper 60s to 70. Any chance for rain or thunderstorms today? You might say we’re on the periphery of the action here in the Willamette Valley.

The big feature we’ve had the last few days is what’s known as an upper-level low and it really is in no hurry to leave us. Upper level lows are associated with very cold air aloft because air is spinning up and it cools as it does so. This feature has a reputation for bringing wintry-type precipitation, busting otherwise solid forecasts, and making meteorologists modest. On that note, what can we expect today?

One possible scenario: Portland remains partly cloudy with a show of towering cumulonimbus clouds to the east over the foothills, with isolated thunderstorms over the Cascades, showers for the foothills, gorge, central and eastern OR.

Another scenario: Portland gets in the mix of wet weather with isolated downpours over the east metro/Gresham area. Either way you look at it, it’s not ideal hiking or picnic weather for the mountains or gorge in the afternoon/evening hours.



Thursday’s recap: We had plenty of rain and small hail across the eastern half of the metro. Lightning was limited and isolated over eastern OR/WA. Oregon City and surrounding foothills made out like bandits with rain totals. Once again PDX was left in this black hole. 24-hour totals reveal 0.01″ fell at the airport, 0.18″ dropped over Oregon City, and just a few miles east the Beavercreek area collected 0.43″. Snow fell and collected briefly over Willamette Pass. Timberline Lodge measured 2″ of snow in 24 hours. Mt. Hood Meadows picked up a fresh dusting of snow at its base as evident on camera.

Weekend plans?