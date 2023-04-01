Portland wakes up to rain and goes to bed with… you guessed it… more rain. We could see a few isolated thunderstorms over the weekend, and loads of snow for passes over the Coast Range, Cascades and Upper Hood River Valley. For the Willamette Valley it’s just like a day in early February, daytime highs only reach the upper 40s to low 50s.

Our latest storm system will bring in abundant snowfall for the Cascades. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for 2-4 feet of snowfall through Sunday evening. Expect very tough travel and delays this weekend.

The following weather alerts are issued by the National Weather Service Portland.

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected above 1500 feet. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 feet, except 2 to 4 feet above 3000 feet in elevation. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 11 P.M. PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Those with recreation plans in the Cascades this weekend should prepare for peak winter conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels will lower from around 3000 feet to 1000 feet behind a cold front this evening, then snow levels will remain unseasonably low through Monday. Accumulating snow will be possible for elevations as low as 500 feet, but the heaviest and most impactful accumulations will remain above 1500 feet.

* WHAT...Snow expected above 1500 feet. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 8 inches, heaviest above 2000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Upper Hood River Valley. * WHEN...From 11 P.M. this evening to 11 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected above 1500 feet. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches, except 8 to 16 inches for elevations above 2,000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph on exposed peaks and ridges. * WHERE...Coast Range of Northwest Oregon and Central Coast Range of Western Oregon. * WHEN...From 11 P.M. this evening to 11 P.M. PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Roads through the Coast Range will be impacted, especially the summits. Those with recreation plans in the Coast Range should prepare for peak winter conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels will lower from around 3500 feet to 1500 feet behind a cold front this evening, then snow levels will remain unseasonably low through Monday. Accumulating snow will be possible for elevations as low as 500 feet, but the heaviest and most impactful accumulations will remain above 1500 feet.