PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We’re on our way to another banner day for rain here in the Pacific Northwest.
On this soaked Friday, we could double the amount of rain that fell yesterday, which was 0.46″ inches at PDX. Side note: that’s pretty darn close to what was modeled (ECWMF 0.54″). No records were broken Thursday in Portland but The Dalles broke its daily rainfall record, measuring 0.24″ (old record 0.21″ 1963).
There’s a good chance we’ll break the daily rainfall record for Portland as the forecast calls for up to 1 inch. The May 6 record for Portland is 0.80″ (1963).
Friday morning will be in the low 50’s with light rain, while the afternoon will reach the upper 50’s, along with showers that are heavy at times. Thunderstorms and hail are also a possibility for some.
Turbulent weather continues through the weekend, along with cooler and wetter weather than normal.
Snow in the mountains? Yes, possible a foot or more at resort level. Mountain passes could be looking at 4 – 6″ of snow at the peak of those snow showers. After Saturday, that number may climb as temperatures fall and snow levels drop to about 2,500′ Sunday.
Wind Advisory
WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT SATURDAY. * WHAT…West to southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph expected. * WHERE…In California, Modoc County including Highway 299 at Cedar Pass. In Oregon, much of Lake County including Highway 31 from Silver Lake to Lakeview. * WHEN…From 11 AM this morning to 2 AM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Impactful winds will occur mainly in the afternoons and evenings. Winds will diminish some overnight into the early morning hours.https://forecast.weather.gov/showsigwx.php?warnzone=ORZ031&warncounty=ORC037&firewxzone=ORZ611&local_place1=15%20Miles%20SE%20Newberry%20Crater%20OR&product1=Wind+Advisory&lat=43.5926&lon=-120.9825#.YnTKZdrMKUk