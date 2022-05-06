PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We’re on our way to another banner day for rain here in the Pacific Northwest.

On this soaked Friday, we could double the amount of rain that fell yesterday, which was 0.46″ inches at PDX. Side note: that’s pretty darn close to what was modeled (ECWMF 0.54″). No records were broken Thursday in Portland but The Dalles broke its daily rainfall record, measuring 0.24″ (old record 0.21″ 1963).

There’s a good chance we’ll break the daily rainfall record for Portland as the forecast calls for up to 1 inch. The May 6 record for Portland is 0.80″ (1963).

Friday morning will be in the low 50’s with light rain, while the afternoon will reach the upper 50’s, along with showers that are heavy at times. Thunderstorms and hail are also a possibility for some.

Turbulent weather continues through the weekend, along with cooler and wetter weather than normal.

Snow in the mountains? Yes, possible a foot or more at resort level. Mountain passes could be looking at 4 – 6″ of snow at the peak of those snow showers. After Saturday, that number may climb as temperatures fall and snow levels drop to about 2,500′ Sunday.

Rain chances peak Friday

Thunderstorms expected by the afternoon in Portland

Upper 50’s for Friday’s forecast

Hops play in Eugene. Friday’s game could be postponed just like Thursday’s game.

Friday forecast snow totals

Friday plus Saturday forecast snow totals

Forecast snow levels drop below mountain passes

Not much of a break from rain until next Tuesday

We’ve had some banner rainfall months in Portland this year compared to 2021.

A longer break from weather begins mid May

Thursday’s rain totals across Oregon

Sea foam at Lincoln City Thursday

See the sea foam?

Wind Advisory