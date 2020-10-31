Spooktacular weather for Halloween

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Saturday morning starts with areas of fog, some more dense than others. Clouds slowly break away around noon/1ish and eventually become clear for most areas by 6pm. Full moon is making an appearance Saturday rising at 6:22pm. Halloween temperatures at 7pm will be in the low to mid 50’s.

A dry offshore flow develops late Saturday. That should prevent fog for Portland Sunday morning. Sunday all clear and warmer mid 60’s. Roll your clocks back 1 hour.



Next chance of rain: Tuesday morning, Election Day. A series of fronts show up Tues – Sun next week. Long term forecast shows snow down to mountain passes next Saturday. We need that precip. Mt. Hood is bare bones and we’re wrapping October with below normal rainfall. This is not the driest October on record. That award goes to the year 1988 at 0.19″.



Preliminary October rain report for PDX: PDX is tied for 13th driest October. A total now of 1.51″, a deficit of -1.35″ PDX. Funny enough we measured exactly 1.51″ last year in October at PDX.

Our wettest months should be Nov, Dec, January.