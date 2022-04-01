PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Welcome to Friday, the first day of April. Flowers, pollen and love are in the air.

Thanks to fewer clouds overnight our morning temperatures are in the upper 30s, slightly below normal. Partly cloudy skies are expected by midday and daytime highs warm to the upper 50s.

All those good weather feelings will be doused with rain arriving after the dinner or commuter hour. Up to a tenth of an inch of rain is possible tonight. Sat looks pretty nice with highs in the upper 50s to 60°.

If I didn’t know any better I’d say we left our winter weather in the dust.

Errr, wrong. We have a robust storm brewing out in the Pacific which may arrive by Sunday night. Upwards of 1″ to 2″ of rain is anticipated by Monday night near PDX, 2-4″ for the coast, and 2-3 feet of snow over Mt. Hood with 6-8″ just below mountain passes. With blowing snow that would mean huge impacts on Cascade passes and resorts. Models for the 5,000′ level are advertising sustained winds of 70-80 mph across the Cascades. If you’re flying from anywhere in Asia back to PDX this would be one way to get home fast on a 180kt (200mph) jet stream. The average speed of a jet stream is about 110 mph.

Beach Hazards Statement for the weekend

WHAT…Sneaker waves possible. WHERE…In Oregon, North Oregon Coast and Central Oregon Coast. In Washington, South Washington Coast. WHEN…From late Saturday night through Sunday evening. IMPACTS…Sneaker waves can surge high up the beach without warning, catching an inattentive individual off guard. They can run up significantly farther on a beach than normal, including over rocks and jetties as well as lifting or rolling extremely heavy logs. If you see someone swept into the sea do not swim in after them. Call 911 and keep an eye on them until help arrives. ADDITIONAL DETAILS…While the greatest threat for sneaker waves at this time will likely occur Sunday, there will be an elevated threat of sneaker waves beginning today that will likely persist through the start of next week. Those digging for Razor Clams or who will be visiting the beaches should remain vigilant. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A Beach Hazards Statement is issued when sneaker waves create potentially life-threatening conditions in the surf zone. Caution should be used when in or near the water. Always keep an eye on the waves, and be especially watchful of children. https://forecast.weather.gov/wwamap/wwatxtget.php?cwa=PQR&wwa=beach%20hazards%20statement