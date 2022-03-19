One last gasp of winter’s breath brings cool showers to the lowlands and loads of mountain snow this weekend.

The heaviest rain is expected early Saturday morning. Showers taper off by the afternoon just in time for March Madness at Moda Center in Portland. Daytime highs reach the low 50’s. While there’s a break in the rain action Saturday afternoon/evening, more is on the way.

We’re chomping at the bit for what could be upwards of a foot of snow total for Mt. Hood ski resorts. That of course means you get to drive in the snow if your curiosity takes you aloft. Expect upwards of 5″ of snow for Cascade passes.

Saturday night in a post cold frontal environment, temperatures fall and showers continue into Sunday. Sunday early morning snow levels may drop as low as 1,500′, briefly producing flakes over the north Oregon Coast Range passes. Portland gets a brief break from rain Sunday morning before the next round arrives Sunday afternoon.

After all of that, there is, yes, a possibility for that 70° day next Tuesday!

Winter weather advisory for WA Cascades

WHAT…Snow expected above 4000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 11 inches. WHERE…Cascade mountains of Whatcom and Skagit Counties, including the Mount Baker Ski Area and Cascade mountains of Pierce and Lewis Counties, including the Crystal Mountain Ski Area, and Paradise on Mount Rainier. WHEN…Until 11 AM PDT Saturday. IMPACTS…Plan on difficult travel conditions. ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Highest accumulations tonight and Saturday morning will be above 4000 feet at Mount Baker and Mount Rainier. Lighter snow showers will continue into Saturday afternoon and evening with additional accumulations of 1-3 inches possible, including in the passes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Slow down and use caution while traveling.

