Portland area getting Spring weather in July

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — There’s no such thing as a free lunch and the same goes for our weather. What we give up in one area, we pay for in another. There’s no perfect forecast, no perfect temperature. However, this kind of coolish, cloudy weather should help pad the wallet when you don’t have to crank the A/C.

We have a chance to see raindrops today, mostly west of the Cascades. These will be minimalist showers, kind of like that friend who hangs up ivory paintings on a white wall. If you blink, you may miss it. Beaches and coastal foothills have the best chance for measurable rain today, perhaps up to a ¼ inch. This is where the rain will start, then slowly graduate to the north end of the Willamette Valley. The valley may only receive up to a tenth of an inch of rain today.

FIRES

Here’s the latest information on the Paulina Lake fire in central Oregon. The wind will pick up this afternoon. Smoke from fires burning east of the Cascades will likely blow toward the east/northeast today. To check on changing air quality conditions, visit this link.

We had the coolest start to July for Portland since 2012. Does this eliminate fire danger? Notice, there is a marked difference in fire risk across the state. This map below for fire danger does coincide with extreme drought conditions which encompass SW Oregon and north central Oregon.

Drought

The northeast corner of Oregon is the one place on the map that is void of any drought. This is where the concentration of thunderstorms has been lining up, including Monday night with thunderstorms galore. Luckily recent storms delivered soaking rain. There were about 104 cloud to ground strikes in a matter of 30 minutes at one point Monday night. The following counties are doing the best in terms of being almost drought-free, with only small slices of each county under some levels of drought: Wallowa, Union, Umatilla, and Grant.