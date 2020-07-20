Starting the week with the hottest day this month

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – We have hit the July summer heat! It’s going to be the hottest day that we’ve seen this month to start the week, likely topping off around 92 degrees in Portland.

There are currently no weather alerts in place because of the heat, but please do your best to stay cool.

It’s possible that we hit 90 on Tuesday as well, but, the increase in the marine layer may hold back the thermometer from the big NINE ZER0. With that, we do not have an impressive thermal trough or offshore wind for this event, so do not anticipate any triple-digits here. This is going to be a rather short-lived burst of heat, but it should help bring folks fully into the summer spirit.

We cool a bit come Wednesday as the marine layer reaches inland valleys. Temperatures likely closer to average in the lower 80s with morning clouds and afternoon sunshine. The 7-day forecast does not have any measurable rain. If we have any rain, it may be parts of the Oregon coast or some of the foothills come Wednesday morning.

Below is a weather model for Monday afternoon, which is likely close to the warmest part of the day. I think it’s possible that The Dalles may hit 100 to start the week. The coast will again be the coolest, with the potential for a 70-degree high for some communities. Newport coming in at the lower 60s! If your’e hoping to stay cool, take a trip to the ocean! If you’re from the coast and you want some summer heat? You can find some heat around wine country!

Again, a reminder to limit your time outside and to be weary of the UV. This time of the summer can cause some problems and we want to try to make sure that you’re prepared for that heat. Stay safe, be cool.