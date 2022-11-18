PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Expect another cold morning Friday, with temperatures in the 30s feeling more like the 20s. Friday afternoon wind from the east will not be as strong but still present. Highs are in the mid to upper 40s.

The wind advisory for the metro areas and the high wind warning for the western gorge ended early, but that doesn’t mean the wind is calm. Gusts up to 20 to 35 mph are still possible for the Portland area. For the western side of the gorge, gusts up to 35 to 45 are still possible.

Looking at the weekend it will be mostly sunny with temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s. The coldest morning will be Saturday morning as wind dies off and morning temperatures are allowed to drop down to the upper 20s.

Swipe through the graphics below.

Chief meteorologist Natasha Stenbock and meteorologist Steve Pierce endured the hurricane level wind gusts Thursday at Crown Point. They were equipped with anemometers to measure the wind gusts. This is a forecast verification method.

Wind gusts at Crown Point Thursday ranged from 50 to 80 mph. Peak gust was 81 mph.

Friday forecast

As of Nov. 18 Portland has powered through 10 full days without a single drop of rain. We’re on pace to tie the record dry stretch for November, which is 13 days.

Ridge of high pressure dominates the west

Offshore flow remains in place

Drought update

Here are the latest drought stats according to NIDIS, National Integrated Drought Information System:

557,345 people in Oregon are affected by drought

23 Counties with USDA disaster designations

33rd driest October was in 2022, over the past 128 years

38th driest year to date was in 2022, over the past 128 years