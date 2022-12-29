PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland has been through it this last week, to say the least. PDX encountered wind gusts between 40-50 mph, plus 4.6″ of rain since Saturday.

It’s a dirty word, you know, the “R” word. Hate to say it but, yes, Thursday brings more rain around 0.50″ – 0.70″ for the entire day. The heaviest rain will fall during the morning commute and again at night. Since the ground is already saturated you’ll probably run into more ponding on the roads, soggy fields, and the ongoing potential for landslides in steep terrain or recently burned areas.

Thursday a southerly wind increases. Gusts 30-40 mph possible at the coast and 15-25 mph in the Willamette Valley. Still nothing compared to our tree toppling wind Tuesday. Just remember trees that were weakened from weather this last week could crash down with 30-40 mph gusts.

Here are the latest weather alerts issued by the National Weather Service:

Winter weather advisory * WHAT...Snow expected. Total accumulations of 6 to 10 inches expected at the passes, with heavier amounts on isolated peaks and ridges. Snow level will be near 3000 feet tonight, then rise to 4000 to 4500 feet Thursday morning. Snow level will remain between 4500 and 5000 feet Thursday afternoon into Thursday night, being lowest over south Washington Cascades. * WHERE...In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County. In Washington, South Washington Cascades. * WHEN...From 3 AM Thursday to 6 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult at times, mainly on Thursday. Flood warning The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Oregon Luckiamute River near Suver affecting Benton and Polk Counties. Nehalem River near Foss affecting Clatsop and Tillamook Counties. Tualatin River near Dilley affecting Washington County. * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHEN...Until early Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Above 17.5 feet, several minor roads begin to flood and may be closed. Widespread lowland agricultural flooding occurs at this and higher stages. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 3:30 PM PST Wednesday the stage was 17.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 3:30 PM PST Wednesday was 18.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is falling slowly and will drop below flood stage early Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 17.5 feet.