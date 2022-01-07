Stormy weather hangs on Friday morning; flooding, landslides still possible

STORM REPORTS:

Astoria’s 24-hour rainfall total Thursday was somewhere between 4.27″ and 5.07″ inches! However, that’s preliminary and likely to be adjusted before it officially goes down in record keeping. The almanac which is calculated in the evening lists 4.27″ as the total for Astoria. While we wait for the official total, it’s important to note that either way it smashes the daily record for Jan. 6 (old record 3.14″ in 1914).

Thursday’s almanac rain totals. Subject to change.

Thursday preliminary rain totals

Seaside looked like this most of the day Thursday.

Wind reports from Thursday include the kind of wind that’s strong enough to be annoying to wind that’s robust enough to throw your garbage bin down the street like it owes you money. Here’s a sample from Thursday: NNW Bonneville: 71 mph (pales in comparison to morning speed 87 mph), Cape Disappointment: 66 mph, Astoria Megler Bridge: 70 mph, Clatsop Spit: 66 mph.



Forecast:

Windiest, wettest weather occurs early Friday. Would not be surprised to see power outages from the wind and/or falling trees. Portland may only accumulate an additional 0.50″ of rain before it starts to dry out for the evening. The Oregon Coast may collect another 1″ of rain. Once the cold front passes, we’ll get more showery precipitation and temps will drop.

Snow levels go from 5,000′ down to 3,000′. A winter storm warning for the Cascades includes blowing snow and challenging driving. It is possible to collect nearly a foot of new snow Friday, but it won’t be equally distributed. Wind gusts persist Friday morning.

Flooding, mudslides, downed trees will be a concern even after the rain stops.

Friday’s weather alerts from NWS