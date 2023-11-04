PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – On Saturday morning, when you open your window shades, you’ll be greeted with the sound of pounding rain against your home.

The impacts of Oregon and Washington’s latest atmospheric river will bring the chance for thunderstorms, strong winds and minor flooding back to the Pacific Northwest on Saturday.

Despite rainy and cloudy weather Saturday, temperatures will remain in the low 60s. The thunderstorm potential remains at its highest during the morning hours and early afternoon for the coast and valley.

Rain accumulation on Saturday alone will near 1.00″. Some wind gusts could near 65 mph along the coast, but gusts are only expected to near 25-30 mph in the Willamette Valley.

A slight drying trend is expected on Saturday evening. That is short-lived. Another round of wet weather will ramp up Sunday. It’s Sunday’s round of moisture that will help drop afternoon highs to more seasonal conditions.

KOIN 6 Chief Meteorologist Natasha Stenbock shares Portland’s wet and cooler weekend ahead

The rainy November weather is expected to last through the start of next week. Skies and temperatures will begin to stabilize during the middle of the week.