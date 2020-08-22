Summer weather returns this weekend

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Showers from Friday will be followed by plenty of sunshine Saturday and Sunday, with temperatures on the rise. Humidity levels will fall as well, which will help those without air conditioning.

A few morning low clouds along the coast and in the valley this morning will give way to lots of warm sunshine with temperatures returning to near normal (80 degrees).

On Sunday, we will see lots of sunshine with temperatures well into the 80s in the valley.

Along the coast, we will see weekend temperatures rebound back into the 70s. The central and east side of the state will see dry conditions continuing with temperatures into the 80s and low 90s.

Summer weather will remain in place well into next week with no rain in sight.

Air quality alerts remain in effect for Jefferson and Lake counties in Oregon. The AQI fluctuates with changing wind and wildfire smoke. Winds will continue to push smoke to the east over the weekend.