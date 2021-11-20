Sun is smiling upon the weekend before Thanksgiving

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Finally a weekend without getting soaked and muddy. Well, at least we can guarantee the not getting soaked part. Mud is still in the cards. Consider, after all, Portland has collected 5.26″ inches of rain so far this month. That’s 1.96″ inches above normal. Fun! Partly cloudy to mostly sunny conditions will be the main theme. Daytime highs will be in the low 50s throughout the weekend.

Now, the price of this dry break is morning fog and daybreak temperatures just above freezing. The most likely location for dense fog will be at the south end of the Willamette Valley around Eugene along with a few wind-free pockets throughout the valley.

This pilot is pretty excited about getting some time outside to touch the blue sky. We’re getting to get some help with an easterly flow later in the day Saturday. That process of clearing the clouds will of course come with a price. That will be a drying effect plus colder temperatures Saturday night into Sunday morning. Look for areas of frost to develop early Sunday morning.

We’ll be dry through Monday when rain is expected by the end of the night, then wet weather moves into the Valley through Tuesday. Next week’s holiday travel should not be significantly impacted. As of now there are no neon signs for snow below mountain passes through Thanksgiving.

Nice day at the beach could be a rough ride offshore