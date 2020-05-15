Warmer Friday ahead of a weekend soaker

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Isolated showers may linger early this morning, then high pressure tries to budge in ahead of the next front. Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies today. Daytime highs will reach the upper 60s to 70°. That puts us closer to the normal Portland temp of 68°. Saturday starts dry and ends wet so get that yard work done quickly.

The next front will arrive Saturday afternoon and deliver close to 1 inch of rain through Monday. Thunderstorms are possible Sunday.

Timberline received 2 inches of snow Thursday thanks to a slow-moving trough. Snow levels were briefly down to 5,000 feet but that will rise to 8,000 feet by tonight. Mount Hood resorts expect showers this weekend and a chance for more snow to fall Sunday night – Monday. Sat: 50° / Sun: 44°

97.4% of Oregon in a drought.

Most of the Willamette Valley in a severe drought.

Extreme drought expanded from 5.9% of OR last week to 8.7% this week.

If you’ve been following along, you know roughly 97% of the state of Oregon is dealing with varying degrees of drought. Here’s the latest on your rain totals measured and recorded at Portland International Airport. The left rain gauge represents rain totals for Thursday. The middle gauge shows us our May month to date rain totals. You can see we’re below normal by 0.14″ inches. That’s a small amount, not too alarming. Now look at the last rain gauge. That’s our season to date total. Our wet season begins every year on October 1. Since October we’ve measured 20.72″ inches. What’s normal? 30.16″ inches. That gives us a deficit of 9.44″ inches. Wow! We’re missing the equivalent amount of rain San Diego would see in a year.

Sea lions love this weather. This colony relaxes on the floating docks owned and maintained by the Newport Sea Lion Docks Foundation. The OSU webcam is monitored by the Oregon Marine Mammal Stranding Network.