Sunny and dry for your Easter forecast

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – When April comes around, it can sometimes be a wildcard month with an active jet stream and swinging temperatures. To borrow a thought from the great John Prine – that’s the way the world goes round, sometimes the *weather is up and sometimes the weather* is down. Spring months can wobble from cold to warm, but this weekend, we are going to be right in the sweet spot. Easter Sunday will come out to be at average to above average in the lower to mid-60s. It looks as if we will stay dry with high pressure allowing for a clear sky overhead.

Rain for the Pacific Northwest is going to be in a few days (if we’re lucky), but look at this weather model that is continuing to show spring snow for areas of Idaho and Montana. It’s cooler to the east and they’re working with a system that is bringing those states some precipitation.

Alright so let’s talk about the conditions across the state to wrap up the weekend. Expect it to be mostly sunny across the board. Wind will be pumping a bit for the Oregon coast, but most other locations should be calm. If we have anything ramping up, it may be the mountains way off to the east near the border of Oregon and Idaho. For those of you out there in Baker City or Joseph. You can cycle through the images below to help see the forecast in your area.

Those of you to the east will be a bit cooler than the rest of the state too, but have a great Easter and keep your spirits up!