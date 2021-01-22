Sunny for now, but what about that snow?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Dry and cold is the theme Friday through Saturday with yes, sunshine.

The cold offshore flow is taking hold Friday. Later in the day, fog may develop in those wind-sheltered locations (away from the gorge). Saturday morning has the potential for freezing fog while valley temperatures as a whole will likely be at or below freezing. Other than the biting cold Saturday, I think you’ll enjoy the abundance of sunshine.

Sunday morning: temperatures in the valley appear to warm up ahead of the cold front. Areas with the best likelihood of seeing snow fall and momentarily stick might be around St. Helens, Kalama, Woodland and neighborhoods in the reaches of 500 feet or higher. Closer to PDX it seems reasonable that neighborhoods like W. Burnside or Council Crest could see wet flakes falling but accumulations beyond a trace appear to be unlikely right now. Of course, this could change.

Sunday afternoon: Watch Hood River in the central Columbia River Gorge for the best bet at seeing the lowest snow to accumulate, possibly near the freeway. It all depends on just how cold the gorge is leading up to the arrival of this front. Also when the cold front passes, not only will it leave colder air in its wake, you could get an extra burst of snow out of it.

Monday – Wednesday next week leaves us in the wait and see game. Assuming snow accumulates in the Columbia Basin and in the gorge, and pressure gradients support an easterly flow, and the next low pressure system has enough moisture and tracks over the right spot, and the south wind doesn’t fully take over….then yes, snow could fall lower than 1,000′ or 500′ and stick early to mid week.

While there are many potential outcomes for snow, as of now, evidence is stacked against snow sticking to the valley floor. Your best bet, if you want it, is to keep your eyes focused upward to watch the flakes fall and melt on impact.