1 more mostly sunny day before wet weekend

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Slightly cooler and cloudier to start today, especially for a carved out section across northwest Oregon and the southern WA coast. There is a chance of running into light rain at the coast from Cannon Beach to Astoria, east over to Mist, Clatskanie, Willapa Hills.

If nothing else it will start as a solid overcast layer. Morning temperatures: Upper 40s to low 50s in the Willamette Valley. Daytime highs will straddle 70 degrees.

Portland, along with 31% of Oregon, is in the severe drought category. Our rainy season (Oct. 1 – Sept. 30) deficit to date is 9.79″ inches. We’re missing the equivalent of what San Diego would get in a year for rain. So where’s the rain? The next opportunity for showers shows up Friday. Anytime from the afternoon on we could see brief moments of light rain. Then the big stuff arrives Saturday with a chance for widespread thunderstorms, and at this point, it seems these t-storms will be the non-severe variety.

In case you’re feeling a gravitational pull, perhaps a full moon is in your future. Yes, the next moon phase changes Friday. We’ll have the Strawberry moon. Can you guess why? It’s that time of year for strawberries.



For the latest on Tropical Storm Cristobal go here.