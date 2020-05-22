Sunshine knocking on the door for Memorial Day weekend

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Fewer showers will be happening Friday, with morning temps in the low to mid 40s range — that’s below normal.

Afternoon highs will be in the low 60s today, mostly to partly cloudy. Overall expect a mostly dry, sunny Memorial Day weekend. Temperatures will range from the upper 60s to low 70s and partly cloudy.

What’s the “normal” high/low for this time of year at PDX? 69° hi / 50° low. The average mean temperature for May is 57.9°. Our mean temperature so far this month is 59.4°, so we’re slightly above normal in those terms, but we also have a week left of this month.

We’ve already had two days at 87° this month. Remember, that was the weekend of the 9th/10th. We’ve been hinting at the possibility of reaching 90° next Friday, the last Friday of the month. Would that break a record? No. The earliest date to reach at least 90° at PDX is April 30, 1998.

Here are your Memorial Day averages based on records for PDX 1940-2019

Max temp: 69°

Min Temp: 51°

Rain: 0.11″

Memorial Day is always the last Monday of May. For weather record keeping that gives us a different calendar date each year. With that in mind, the most common temperature range for Memorial Day is in the 60s. The frequency of maximum temperatures in the 60s is 45%. This Monday we’re expecting the mid 70s. That’s the second most common temperature range. The frequency is 35%.

There’s a chance we could have some rain scrape by Portland Monday morning, but chances are low and likely only a few sprinkles will hit the coast. The frequency of rainy days measuring more than a trace is 40%.

Check this out: GOES 17 satellite image of the west coast. You can see our wet weather depart to the northeast over Montana and Canada. High pressure over the Pacific.

Normally a Memorial Day weekend forecast would include a detailed planner for the opening of the Portland Rose Festival. As you know, there will not be the traditional outdoor festivities this year due to COVID-19.

Snow levels this morning will fall to about 4,000 feet, with a dusting of snow on Hwy 26 Government Camp. Timberline could accumulate another 1 to 3 inches of snow by late morning. As of 5pm Thursday, the lodge had measured 1 inch of snow. Check out these ODOT cams.

Eastern Oregon: Flood warnings have expired. Flood advisories continue for northwestern Umatilla County today. Read the latest details here.