Sunshine returns Sunday, dry weather remains

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After a few showers Saturday, sunshine makes a pleasant return Sunday with comfortable temps in the 70s across the valley and 60s along the coast.

Smoke from last week’s fires will continue to ease off, as westerly winds continue today. This is allowing for better mixing of the atmosphere which is transporting the smoke higher up and away from more populated areas in the valley.

The dry weather pattern should remain in place through Tuesday before the next significant rain arrives Wednesday and sticks around for the remainder of the week. The pattern finally appears to be ready for a change to more fall-like weather later this coming week.

This would be just in time for the start of fall, which begins Tuesday.