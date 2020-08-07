Goodbye rain! Sunshine returns for the weekend

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Goodbye rain, hello sun! Expect a little warm-up today, with temperatures near 80°.

First, we’ll have to wait for some patchy fog to clear this morning. Fog? Oh yes, that 0.10″ – 0.25″ of rain we picked up Thursday was enough to increase our dew points. That, combined with clear skies overnight, cold air behind the front, a more stable air mass settles in, the wind dies off and now your morning temperature falls to the dew point. That’s a recipe for fog — however, it won’t be widespread.

Now, if you’ve been spoiled by clear skies in the morning and you’re counting on flying VFR somewhere before 10 a.m., be prepared to file your instrument flight plan. Naturally, this will depend on where you are departing and where you are landing. If you are instrument rated, this should be no surprise to you. If you were going from somewhere such as Tillamook to Hobby Field airport south of Eugene Friday morning, you would need to fly IFR — but in between it would be as clear as a bell. Crisp, clear mornings in the 50s are great for flying. As of Friday morning, it was cold by August standards for Mt. Hood Meadows, where the temp was 37 degrees. That’s at 5300 feet – chilly!

FAA weather minimums for flight under visual flight rules

This weekend temperatures increase each day to the mid 80’s Sunday. Monday could reach 90°. So with that little bit of rain we received Thursday, was it enough to squash the fire danger? No.

Fire Updates:

Fir Mountain

New fire starts from lightning central OR

Smoke model

Significant Fire Potential Map