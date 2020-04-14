Chilly morning gives way to more warm, sunny weather

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Terrific Tuesday weather with sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 60s in the valley. Temperatures this morning will vary based on your location and wind speed. The south end of the Willamette Valley will be more prone to calm conditions and therefore the coldest temperatures, mostly from Salem south. Temperatures likely drop to the lower to mid 30’s there. Portland and Vancouver will likely only drop to the lower 40’s for the lowest morning temperatures.

Wind speed was gradually increasing from the west, northwest. As a result, air quality has dramatically improved since Monday. At one point, areas within Southwest Washington were considered Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups and Portland was sitting in the Moderate category. Now most areas are in the Good AQI range. The strongest wind gusts tonight will more likely affect The Dalles and the eastern slopes of the Cascades as an onshore flow gains momentum.

There is a Frost Advisory until 8am for central Douglas County, where temperatures will sit in the low 30’s for a period. This is bad news for those who just planted sensitive plants that can’t withstand the cold.

We may run into sprinkles at the coast late tonight, spreading inland by Wednesday morning. It will really be more of an enhanced marine layer getting a brief lift, thereby creating drizzle. Rainfall amounts will be minimal, perhaps upwards of 0.05″ to 1/10 of an inch.

Dry weather dominates Thursday and Friday with temps climbing to the mid 70’s. Then we could see a rainy weekend ahead. Long range forecast models certainly point to rain being the main feature Saturday through Sunday.







