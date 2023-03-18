PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Saturday will be a stellar day to get outside. This is expected to be the warmest day for Portland so far this year. That’s right, 65 is the forecast high with lots of sunshine. Showers return Sunday early afternoon as a low-pressure system moves into the region.
On average Portland sees its first 64° on March 16. The earliest date on record is January 7, 1986.
While sunshine and warm temps are great as a mood lifter, we need to keep the rain coming to improve drought conditions across Oregon. It will rain again Sunday afternoon and most of next week, our first week of spring officially.
Drought update Oregon
According to Drought.gov, 1,709,720 people in Oregon are affected by drought. There are 23 counties with USDA disaster designations. The 23rd driest January occurred in 2023, over the past 129 years. And 2023 is the 23rd driest year to date, over the past 129 years.
Snow water equivalent
According to NIDIS, National Integrated Drought Information System, the snow water equivalent, SWE, ranges from 82%–133% of normal. However, numbers can be deceiving. NIDIS warns that with dry soil moisture profiles, low streamflows, low water levels in many reservoirs, and below-normal water year precipitation, there is concern that drought conditions will continue or worsen. Everything hangs on spring precipitation and when the snow will melt.