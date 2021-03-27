Super Saturday weather; take it while you can

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Congratulations, you’ve made it to Saturday. It’s the last weekend of March, and for some of you this is a time in which you celebrate Passover. Today will be your “get outside day”. By Sunday afternoon we’re right back to cold and rainy weather, but let’s focus on this fabulous weather day.

Wakeup up weather will be mostly cloudy west of the Cascades, and for some of you, quickly turning to partly cloudy. Temps in the morning will range from the upper 30′ to low 40’s. Under high pressure daytime highs will rise to the low 60’s.

Trying to nail the sun? Pay attention to a developing onshore flow. SW Washington and NW Oregon coast will experience more cloudiness than areas to the south and east.

HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING. * WHAT…Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts around 60 mph possible. * WHERE…In Washington, Lower Columbia Basin of Washington and Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington. In Oregon, Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon and Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon. * WHEN…From Sunday afternoon through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS…Strong winds could blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strongest winds will occur during the cold frontal passage and for a couple of hours afterwards after which winds will remain windy overnight and through Monday. https://forecast.weather.gov/showsigwx.php?warnzone=ORZ044&warncounty=ORC049&firewxzone=ORZ641&local_place1=2%20Miles%20S%20Irrigon%20OR&product1=High+Wind+Watch&lat=45.8969&lon=-119.4881#.YF7iEK9KiUl