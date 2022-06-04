PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Rain, rain, rain. It’s early June and already some of you may have doubts about ever drying out. Remember this time last year we were baking in the low 90’s following the driest spring on record. So, if you think about it, we’re in a good position right now.

We could get a month’s worth of rain in a matter of 48 hours. The normal rainfall total for the month of June is 1.63″ inches. Forecast models show as much as 1″ to 2″ inches of rain could fall across the coast and Willamette Valley this weekend.

NASCAR RACES and STARLIGHT PARADE FORECAST: Rainfall rates will increase as the day goes along, especially after 4pm. Get those rubber boots and your best water-proof gear because this is going to be a drenched weekend. Temperatures will max out in the mid 60s, well below normal for early June.

Weather alerts this weekend





FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING… * WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE…Portions of Oregon and southeast Washington, including the following areas, in Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon, Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon, Grande Ronde Valley, John Day Basin, Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon and Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon. In southeast Washington, Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington and Northwest Blue Mountains. * WHEN…Through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS…Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Based on expected precipitation overnight and into Saturday morning, the flood watch is now extended into Saturday morning. Storms have produced areas of heavy precipitation with some sub-severe storms putting down in excess of 0.5 inch of rain in less than half an hour. More general shower activity is expected overnight with less significant downpours, but already inundated areas may see further continued precipitation, causing more flooding concerns. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. https://forecast.weather.gov/wwamap/wwatxtget.php?cwa=PDT&wwa=flood%20watch