PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Would you believe that we’ve made it this far into July, and until Thursday, Portland had yet to reach 80° for this month. Certainly 80 is not our hottest temperature for the year. Oh, we have far exceeded that notch on the mercury. We ended the last week of June with our hottest days so far (99° June 26, 96° June 27).

Friday forecast: The day starts cloudy and cool but we’ll jump right back to the low 80s for the afternoon. And we’ll keep that 80s train going right into the weekend.

If you’re a baseball fan, more specifically a Hops fan, this is your weekend for excellent home game weather. It’s not too hot or too cool.

Got a big honey-do list to complete? You’re in luck as the weather is on your side. Cool mornings in the low 60s will combine with maximum highs in the low 80’s.

McMinnville Thursday

500 mb weather pattern

Here’s the last 11 days of max temps at PDX

Bye to the rain for this week

Warmest temp so far this year was 99 on June 26

Not much change week to week in the drought department



Great weekend for mowing but watch that heat come Monday

Timberline, Palmer Snowfield Thursday

Mt. Hood Meadows Thursday

Of course, it is July and this won’t last forever. Don’t get too complacent. By Monday our maximum temperatures will jump by 10 degrees. Dry windy conditions will follow.

