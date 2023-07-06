PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After record-breaking heat across the region, temperatures are beginning to cool down again and get closer to normal for this time of year.

On Wednesday, high-temperature records were broken in Portland, Troutdale, Vancouver, and Eugene as temperatures topped out just shy of 100 degrees in most places.

Expect the warm temperatures to stick around Thursday, albeit not as hot as Wednesday, with numbers in the low 90s. Day time highs will drop back into the 80s over the weekend.

The Red Flag warning and heat and air advisories across the region have all expired, however, wildfire smoke from the Gorge will still make things a little hazy in parts of the Willamette Valley.

Afternoon winds in the Gorge will be blowing westward between 20-25 miles per hour posing a possible risk of the Tunnel 5 fire spreading.

Even with a slight drop in temperatures, no rain is expected in the next several days.