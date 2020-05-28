Temps soar near 90 on Thursday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — This morning expecting a partly cloudy start to the day and relatively warm by morning standards: 58 – 60°. You’ll notice it heats up quickly. By noon we’re at 80 then afternoon upper 80s by 5pm. It is within the range of possibilities to hit 90 today.

With this heat comes sunburns. Today’s index is 9 for Portland! Even if you don’t burn easily, pay attention to the UV index today. The following information is also available online through the EPA’s website.

The EPA recommends the following protection measures: “Apply SPF 30+ sunscreen every 2 hours; wear a wide-brimmed hat, sunglasses, and a long-sleeved shirt and pants if practical; seek shade during midday hours (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.), when the sun’s rays are most intense; limit time outdoors. Beachgoers should know that white sand and other bright surfaces reflect UV and can double UV exposure.”

Thinking about cooling off in the river? You can, but please be mindful of the water temperature. Your body loses heat faster through water than air. Sea surface temperatures are in the upper 50s now. Most of our big river temperatures range from the mid to upper 50s. According to the National Center for Cold Water Safety, you should treat any water temperature below 70°F with caution.

Fact: Cold shock is as extreme between 50-60F (10-15C) as it is at 35F (2C).

Most people who are unaccustomed to cold water will experience a maximum cold shock response somewhere between 50-60F (10-15C). For some individuals, this happens at 57F (14C), for others, the peak occurs at 52F (11C). This means that an unprotected immersion in this temperature range will cause most people to completely lose control of their breathing – they will be gasping and hyperventilating as hard and fast as they can. Since cold shock reaches its maximum intensity between 50-60°F (10-15°C), it can’t get any more intense at lower water temperatures. In other words, breathing control, once completely lost, cannot be lost to a greater degree.

85F (29.4C) Water feels pleasantly cool rather than warm.

Water feels pleasantly cool rather than warm. 77-82F (25-28C) Swimming pool temperature range for Olympic competition.

Swimming pool temperature range for Olympic competition. 70F (21C) Water feels quite cold to most people. Treat any water temperature below 70F (21C) with caution.

Water feels quite cold to most people. Treat any water temperature below 70F (21C) with caution. 40F (4.4C) or lower Water is painfully cold.

