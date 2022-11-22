PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Calling all turkey drivers and turkey trotters! Your forecast starts with rain Tuesday.

The easiest travel day is going to be hands down Wednesday. So, let’s start with the hard stuff.

Rain arrives Tuesday morning for Portland. How much could we see? Around 0.30″ to 0.40″ is possible, with the heaviest rain falling early afternoon. If you’re trying to beat all of the drivers who forgot how to drive in the rain after going two weeks completely dry and breaking a dry streak record, then head out as early in the morning as possible.

Mountain passes Tuesday? Well, if you’re traveling over passes in Oregon you’re good to go. Snow levels stay above 5,000 feet. However, if you’re traveling anywhere in Washington east of the Cascades, you may encounter some tricky weather. A winter weather advisory is in effect Tuesday for most of central and eastern Washington due to freezing rain and snow accumulations up to two inches.

Mountain passes Wednesday? Wunderbar! (That’s German for wonderful). Rain comes to an end and all passes are clear. You might even get some sun in your face so keep those visors low and watch that glare on the windshield.

As we look ahead to Thanksgiving, things are looking gravy. A ridge of high pressure builds again which means dry and mostly sunny weather for all of you turkeys.

Don’t get too comfortable with all this mild weather. Just you wait until next week when cold air starts screaming in from the north. Strap in and get ready for an eye-opening end of November forecast.

Swipe through the graphics below for a look at this week’s weather outlook.