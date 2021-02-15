Thawing out on Monday but we may have an icy start to the day

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – We are getting close to wrapping up the winter weather that we’ve been battling for the weekend.

Freezing rain overnight and early in the morning may leave some icy conditions for the Portland metro area. Expecting a thick glaze of ice east of I-205 to the Columbia River Gorge and up through areas of Gresham. These are going to be the spots you should definitely be concerned about this morning. If you have to leave for a morning commute, you should have chains or some sort of winter traction for your travel.

Below is an idea of the ice forecast for Monday, with most of the ice melting as temperatures warm in Portland. However, it will last longer in the Gorge and it will take more time.

It is possible that we are in the 40s by lunchtime tomorrow. The wind at the surface should completely connect with a southerly flow and that ends our freeze. Weather models around the upper 30s by morning in Portland, which means most of the freezing rain concerns are gone by sunrise. We can’t rule out more showers throughout the day, if we are lucky, we may have a sun break by afternoon.

For those of you that are in Salem or down in areas like Corvallis, temperatures will be warmer. Likely topping off in the upper 40s to 50 degrees.

With a predominately western flow aloft tomorrow, we may have a rain shadow for the Willamette Valley during the day. That means there is a small chance for a moment of sun. Expect the snow and ice to start melting and conditions to slosh up. Snow levels will bounce a bit but they shouldn’t get higher than the passes. We are expecting plenty of snow for the mountains, with some colder air (aloft) heading into Tuesday, allowing for some heavy snow and potential avalanche dangers by Tuesday.

With all of that in mind, don’t expect conditions to be perfect by morning. There may still be some icy spots to start the day. That thawing process will be more in effect by lunch. Broken tree limbs and falling ice is a concern throughout the day. If you’re going to be out doing some cleanup, please make sure you are aware of the power lines and trees above you. There are no more signs of low elevation snow or a wintry mix in the forecast.