The 70s rule again in what could be our warmest day yet

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Warmer afternoon temperatures expected today: mid 70s.

Strong easterly winds are taking a break, and as a result it will not be 70-something at the coast. Those strong easterly winds act like an air compressor on the lee side of the coast range and warm up our beaches even more than the valley.

Friday, offshore flow becomes more of an onshore flow. And if you’re feeling like this weather just doesn’t flow with the calendar, you’d be right. This April is acting more like June or September. Thursday marked the fifth 70°+ degree day so far this month. The last 75-degree day was as recent as April 9. Prior to that it was September 24! So, if we hit that 76 degree mark today, that will make this officially the warmest day of the year so far for Portland.

Sunrise this morning is likely to deliver something brilliant and your sunset will not disappoint. On the flip side of the heat up is the dramatic freeze for the lower Columbia Basin this morning. There is a freeze warning in effect for Pendleton and the lower Columbia Basin until 10am for temperatures in the upper 20’s. Certainly we get much colder than that in the morning in eastern Washington and Oregon, but it’s the time of year as it relates to crops and anything else you may have planted.

If you plan to burn, check with your county first. Land clearing and residential burning is restricted in Clark County, WA until April 21 as we expect an extended dry period. Cowlitz and Skamania counties also have burn bans in place. The next chance of rain is Saturday afternoon, but even then the forecast rain totals may only amount to a tenth or even 0.25 inches.



We were already in a drought and now we haven’t had any measurable rain in 12 days in Portland.

Beach Hazards: Today watch for sneaker waves in Douglas, Coos, and Curry counties. A repeat danger possible Sunday.