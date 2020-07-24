Enjoy cooler weather before the hottest day of the year

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Partly cloudy and cooler start happening today. Low temperatures will be in the mid to low 50s. By the afternoon we’ll warm to 75 under mostly sunny skies.

The hottest weather of the year arrives Sunday through Monday, possibly reaching 100° in the Willamette Valley.

This Heat Advisory issued by the National Weather Service in Medford goes into effect Sunday morning.

Western Siskiyou County-Central Siskiyou County- North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County- Central Douglas County-Eastern Curry County and Josephine County- Jackson County-Siskiyou Mountains and Southern Oregon Cascades- Including the cities of Happy Camp, Somes Bar, Hilt, Weed, Yreka, Roseburg, Sutherlin, Green, Myrtle Creek, Canyonville, Grants Pass, Cave Junction, Medford, and Ashland HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 10 PM PDT SUNDAY. * WHAT…Heat index values from 94 to near 100 expected. * WHERE…In California, Western Siskiyou County, Central Siskiyou County and North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County. In Oregon, Central Douglas County, Eastern Curry County and Josephine County, Jackson County and Siskiyou Mountains and Southern Oregon Cascades. * WHEN…From 10 AM to 10 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS…Very hot temperatures will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. NWS Medford

Drought

Still ~90% of Oregon is dealing with some category of drought. There was a shift this last week where the abnormally dry category shrank slightly but the extreme drought category grew by seven percentage points.

Current drought status

Last week’s drought status

Fire Weather

For the latest information about local wildfires, click here for a map. The KOIN 6 Weather Team has been monitoring rainfall trends, drought conditions, and working closely with fire specialists to get you through the summer safely. Tune into our digital special to learn more about what experts are saying about the 2020 wildfire season in Oregon & Washington. Find the video by clicking HERE.

Hurricanes