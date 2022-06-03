PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Friday will be our tween weather day. That is, we’re in between warm, muggy weather and our next front. With that comes a 10-degree cool down and a chance for showers, perhaps 0.10 – 0.20″ for the entire day in Portland.

Here’s how it breaks down Friday:

Morning commute: Light rain, upper 50’s

Evening commute: Increasing rain chances, upper 60’s – 70

Eastern/central Oregon: Thunderstorms

Weekend outlook: Soaker, 1 – 2″ of rain total, max temps in the mid 60’s, gusty for the coast, breezy valley, chance for thunderstorms Sunday.

Saturday night Starlight Parade: Heavy rain at times, get those rubber boots and your best water-proof gear, low 60’s



















Thursday’s high temps, warmest yet this year

Hydrologic Outlook National Weather Service Pendleton OR Periods of moderate to heavy rain associated with showers and thunderstorms will continue through Sunday over portions of central and eastern Washington and eastern Oregon. Several rounds of showers and thunderstorms over the coming days may yield up to 0.5 inches to 2 inches of rainfall, with the greatest totals in the mountains. This amount of rainfall over a rather short period of time may result in localized flooding. This will be especially true of areas that experienced heavy rain and flooding last weekend. Rivers are already running fast and high, and additional rainfall and runoff is likely to lead to rises this weekend into early next week. Campers, hikers and other outdoor enthusiasts need to watch for developing showers and thunderstorms over the next several days and seek higher ground if necessary. Never camp along streams, rivers and creeks. Keep a close eye on children and pets to make sure they do not get too close to the water`s edge. https://forecast.weather.gov/wwamap/wwatxtget.php?cwa=PQR&wwa=hydrologic%20outlook